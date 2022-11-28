Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Silgan has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years.

Shares of SLGN opened at $53.11 on Monday. Silgan has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Silgan by 65.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Silgan in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 90,740.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

