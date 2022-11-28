Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on December 15th

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.367 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Clearway Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Clearway Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 113.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Clearway Energy to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 117.6%.

Shares of CWEN opened at $36.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.35 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 45.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CWEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $1,056,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,395,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 31.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 25.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

