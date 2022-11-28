Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Cedar Fair has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cedar Fair to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Cedar Fair Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FUN opened at $41.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.54. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $62.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Cedar Fair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 33.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 9.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

