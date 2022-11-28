Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.
Big 5 Sporting Goods has increased its dividend by an average of 78.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a dividend payout ratio of 73.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
NASDAQ BGFV opened at $12.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 160.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 17,744 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 148,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 32,028 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.
