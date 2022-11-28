Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on December 15th

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Advanced Drainage Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Advanced Drainage Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $96.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.35. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $80.76 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The company had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

In other news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 54,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $7,487,848.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,136.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,520.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 54,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $7,487,848.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,136.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,527 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,728 in the last three months. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,389,000 after buying an additional 278,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,972,000 after acquiring an additional 37,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 561,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,721,000 after purchasing an additional 238,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,691,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,302,000 after purchasing an additional 21,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

