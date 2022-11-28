Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on December 15th

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Virtu Financial has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Virtu Financial to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VIRT opened at $22.25 on Monday. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,311.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 50.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.