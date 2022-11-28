Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Ryerson has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ryerson to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of RYI opened at $29.52 on Monday. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryerson

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ryerson by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ryerson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 5.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 76.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYI. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ryerson in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Ryerson

(Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.