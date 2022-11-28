Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Ryerson has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ryerson to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.
Ryerson Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of RYI opened at $29.52 on Monday. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYI. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ryerson in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.
