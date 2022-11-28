California Resources Co. (CRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on December 16th

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.282 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

California Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect California Resources to earn $7.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

CRC opened at $46.26 on Monday. California Resources has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in California Resources by 69.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter valued at $305,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

