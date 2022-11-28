Old National Bancorp (ONB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on December 15th

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Old National Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years. Old National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.87. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $461.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.18 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 15,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,016. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 71.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

ONB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

