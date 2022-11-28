Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.
Valhi has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.8% annually over the last three years.
Valhi Stock Performance
NYSE:VHI opened at $24.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. Valhi has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.55.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.
About Valhi
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
