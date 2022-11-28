Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Valhi has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:VHI opened at $24.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. Valhi has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valhi by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 43,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Valhi by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valhi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valhi by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

