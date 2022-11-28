Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on December 30th

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BPYPP opened at $17.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $25.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

