Suncor Energy (SU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Shares of SU opened at $35.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 269.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,708 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 96.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,266,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,219,000 after buying an additional 3,080,290 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,075,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,146,000 after buying an additional 2,027,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

