Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) to Issue $3.46 None Dividend

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 3.46 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Investors Title has increased its dividend by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

ITIC stock opened at $156.29 on Monday. Investors Title has a 1 year low of $125.80 and a 1 year high of $243.34. The stock has a market cap of $296.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Investors Title by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Investors Title by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Investors Title by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Investors Title by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

