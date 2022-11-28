Kinross Gold Co. (K) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on December 15th

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

TSE K opened at C$5.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.92 and a 1 year high of C$8.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.16 billion and a PE ratio of 16.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on K. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.13.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

