G-III Apparel Group (GIII) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $21.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, CL King reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 35.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

