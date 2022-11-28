Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (PANL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 15th

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $232.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth $69,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,395 shares in the last quarter. 44.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

