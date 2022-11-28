TransAlta Co. (TA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on January 1st

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

TransAlta Trading Up 1.4 %

TA opened at C$12.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$10.52 and a 1-year high of C$15.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TA shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.50.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

