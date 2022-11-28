Culp (CULP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Culp had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.21 million. On average, analysts expect Culp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Culp Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of CULP opened at $5.13 on Monday. Culp has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Culp by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Culp by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Culp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Culp by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Culp during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Culp in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

