Culp (CULP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Culp had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.21 million. On average, analysts expect Culp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Culp Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of CULP opened at $5.13 on Monday. Culp has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Culp in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Culp Company Profile
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
