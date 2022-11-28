Kanzhun (BZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th.
Kanzhun Stock Performance
Shares of Kanzhun stock opened at 14.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 15.59. Kanzhun has a 52 week low of 9.74 and a 52 week high of 43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09 and a beta of -0.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BZ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kanzhun
Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kanzhun (BZ)
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.