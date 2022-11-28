Kanzhun (BZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Shares of Kanzhun stock opened at 14.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 15.59. Kanzhun has a 52 week low of 9.74 and a 52 week high of 43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09 and a beta of -0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BZ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kanzhun

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 57.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,236,000 after purchasing an additional 228,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kanzhun by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,930,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Kanzhun by 259.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 502,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 362,679 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

