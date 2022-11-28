Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 9,300 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Matthews International worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MATW. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 15.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,840,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,558,000 after acquiring an additional 239,744 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 414.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 201,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 162,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 74,954 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the first quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,152,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,284,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $31.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Matthews International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is -27.33%.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $301,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,117 shares in the company, valued at $10,412,179.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Matthews International Profile

(Get Rating)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.