Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 64.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $222.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $204.37 and a 1 year high of $752.68.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIVB. Piper Sandler cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $351.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

