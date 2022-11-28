Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.13% of QCR worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth about $111,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QCR by 2.5% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in QCR in the first quarter valued at about $6,402,000. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in QCR in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in QCR by 141.7% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 9,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Stock Performance

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $52.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.43. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.23 and a 52 week high of $62.85. The company has a market cap of $879.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.95.

QCR Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCRH shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on QCR to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on QCR to $64.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at QCR

In related news, Director John F. Griesemer bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.08 per share, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,591.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QCR news, Director John F. Griesemer acquired 4,500 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.08 per share, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,591.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent R. Cobb acquired 4,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,538.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,618 shares of company stock worth $422,287 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

