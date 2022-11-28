Prudential PLC Sells 227 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.1 %
Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.25%.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.