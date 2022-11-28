Prudential PLC Sells 227 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.1 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $161.46 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.25%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

