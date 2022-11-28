Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Position Reduced by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,017 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.13. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.