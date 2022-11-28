Prudential PLC Decreases Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,826,014,000 after acquiring an additional 260,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,138,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $831,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,625 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,814,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,626,000 after purchasing an additional 72,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,296,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,309,000 after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS stock opened at $94.36 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.79.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also

