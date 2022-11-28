Prudential PLC Sells 150,217 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,217 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 280.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693,488 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 211.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,588 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in KeyCorp by 12,242.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,849,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,402,000 after buying an additional 1,834,961 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 183.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,982,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,380,000 after buying an additional 1,282,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEY. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEY opened at $19.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.78%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

