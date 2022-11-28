Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,310 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.4 %

DG stock opened at $257.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

