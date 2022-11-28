Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 2,500 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 0.4% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in Fiserv by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $102.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Fiserv

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.