Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MP. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $792,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 4,685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 314,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 308,049 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MP Materials by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in MP Materials by 6.4% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter worth about $1,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.39.

Insider Activity

MP Materials Trading Down 2.3 %

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $4,996,234.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,132,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,607,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $534,435.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 313,924 shares of company stock worth $10,238,467. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MP opened at $33.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 18.15 and a quick ratio of 17.33. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.69.

About MP Materials

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

