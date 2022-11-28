SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,748 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Price Performance

KCE opened at $84.71 on Monday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $69.70 and a 1 year high of $106.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

