Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Lowered to $40.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSTG. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pure Storage from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Pure Storage stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -507.58, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.32. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,732 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,066,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,887,000 after acquiring an additional 83,091 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,919,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,404,000 after acquiring an additional 205,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,653,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,006,000 after acquiring an additional 385,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

