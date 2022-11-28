Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on SGHT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Sight Sciences to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sight Sciences from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 484.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGHT opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Sight Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $500.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

