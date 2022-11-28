Brokerages Set United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) PT at GBX 1,101.25

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,126.25 ($13.32).

UU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($14.78) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.01) to GBX 1,025 ($12.12) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($14.54) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($11.82) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Thursday.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Utilities Group

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Alison Goligher bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 882 ($10.43) per share, with a total value of £26,460 ($31,287.69).

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of UU stock opened at GBX 1,064.50 ($12.59) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £7.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.25. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 813.20 ($9.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 945.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,025.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.17 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -518.07%.

About United Utilities Group

(Get Rating)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.