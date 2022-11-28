Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
CMCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.
Columbus McKinnon Price Performance
Shares of CMCO opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $894.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.26. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 49.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 17.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.
About Columbus McKinnon
Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.
