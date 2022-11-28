Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.50.
A number of analysts have commented on CENTA shares. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.
Central Garden & Pet Price Performance
CENTA stock opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $48.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Company Profile
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.