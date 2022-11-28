Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of analysts have commented on CENTA shares. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

CENTA stock opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $48.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

