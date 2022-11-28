Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) & Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Head to Head Contrast

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics $72.83 million 20.92 -$100.22 million ($2.94) -9.45 Revolution Medicines $29.39 million 66.07 -$187.09 million ($3.18) -6.88

Kymera Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Revolution Medicines. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revolution Medicines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics -334.72% -34.20% -26.40% Revolution Medicines -829.80% -41.97% -34.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

86.7% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolution Medicines has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kymera Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 4 6 0 2.60 Revolution Medicines 0 1 4 0 2.80

Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 56.28%. Revolution Medicines has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.03%. Given Kymera Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kymera Therapeutics is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Summary

Kymera Therapeutics beats Revolution Medicines on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors. It also develops RMC-5845, a selective inhibitor of SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a hyperactivated selective inhibitor of mTORC1 signaling in tumors. In addition, the company is developing RMC-6291, a mutant-selective inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON) and NRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236, a RAS-selective inhibitor of multiple RAS(ON) variants. Further, it develops RAS(ON) Inhibitors targeting KRASG13C(ON) and KRASG12D(ON). The company has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

