AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives $3.41 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.49.

AIBRF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.40 ($3.47) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.80 ($3.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.60 ($3.67) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.72) to €2.80 ($2.86) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.80 ($3.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get AIB Group alerts:

AIB Group Stock Performance

AIBRF stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. AIB Group has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.