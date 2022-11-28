Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums Trading Up 0.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.9% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

IPAR opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $108.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.75.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

