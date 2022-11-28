Analysts Set Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Target Price at $54.65

Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.53.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Qiagen from €53.91 ($55.01) to €54.60 ($55.71) in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Qiagen stock opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.52. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 627,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 287,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 22,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 291,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after buying an additional 141,570 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

