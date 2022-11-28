Analysts Set Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Target Price at $54.65

Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.53.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Qiagen from €53.91 ($55.01) to €54.60 ($55.71) in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Qiagen Stock Up 0.1 %
Qiagen stock opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.52. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Qiagen Company Profile
QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.
