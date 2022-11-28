Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARIS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

ARIS stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth $1,408,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth $9,142,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 8.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 756,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 60,695 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth $2,691,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 120.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

