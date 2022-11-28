MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on MGPI shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $475,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,307.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $200,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $475,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,307.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,655 shares of company stock worth $723,794. 36.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 511.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $125.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.93. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

