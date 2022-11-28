Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REPL. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Replimune Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Replimune Group to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,479,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 219,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 54,194 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

