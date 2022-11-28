ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) versus Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF) Critical Review

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunityBio and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunityBio -71,743.44% N/A -104.67% Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ImmunityBio and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunityBio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ImmunityBio currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.54%. Given ImmunityBio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ImmunityBio is more favorable than Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme.

8.3% of ImmunityBio shares are held by institutional investors. 79.7% of ImmunityBio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ImmunityBio and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunityBio $930,000.00 2,298.52 -$346.79 million N/A N/A Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ImmunityBio.

Risk and Volatility

ImmunityBio has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ImmunityBio beats Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmunityBio

(Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems. The company also develops therapeutic agents, which are in Phase II or III clinical trial for the treatment of liquid and solid tumors, including bladder, pancreatic, and lung cancers, as well as pathogens as SARS-CoV-2 and HIV. It has collaboration agreements with National Cancer Institute, National Institute of Deafness and Communication Disorders, and Amyris, Inc.; and license agreements with CytRx Corporation, EnGeneIC Pty Limited, GlobeImmune, Inc., and Infectious Disease Research Institute, Sanford Health, Shenzhen Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., and Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme

(Get Rating)

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. It develops drugs based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI) platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. The company develops firibastat, a monotherapy drug that is in pivotal Phase III study for the treatment of hypertension, as well as in clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure. It is also developing QGC011 to treat hypertension with combination therapy; and QGC006 and QGC606 drug for the treatment of hypertension and heart failure. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Paris, France.

