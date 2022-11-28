Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) & Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Financial Survey

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) and Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Argo Group International and Investors Title, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A Investors Title 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Group International -9.58% 2.59% 0.36% Investors Title 11.42% 15.12% 10.71%

Dividends

Argo Group International pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Investors Title pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Argo Group International pays out -22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investors Title pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Investors Title has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Argo Group International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Argo Group International and Investors Title’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Group International $2.13 billion 0.44 $6.70 million ($5.53) -4.84 Investors Title $329.50 million 0.90 $67.02 million $18.56 8.42

Investors Title has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Argo Group International. Argo Group International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Title, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of Argo Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Investors Title shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Argo Group International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Investors Title shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Argo Group International has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Title has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Investors Title beats Argo Group International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products. The company also provides directors and officers liability, errors and omissions liability, and employment practices liability insurance; international casualty and motor treaties insurance; professional indemnity and medical malpractice insurance; direct and facultative excess insurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance products. It markets its products through wholesale and retail agents, managing general agents, brokers, and third-party intermediaries. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies. It also provides services in connection with tax-deferred exchanges of like-kind property; acts as a qualified intermediary in tax-deferred exchanges of property; coordinates the exchange aspects of the real estate transaction, such as drafting standard exchange documents, holding the exchange funds between the sale of the old property and the purchase of the new property, and accepting the formal identification of the replacement property. In addition, it serves as an exchange accommodation titleholder for accomplishing reverse exchanges when the taxpayers decide to acquire replacement property before selling the relinquished property. Further, the company offers investment management and trust services to individuals, companies, banks, and trusts; and consulting and management services to clients to start and operate a title insurance agency. It issues title insurance policies primarily through approved attorneys from underwriting offices, as well as through independent issuing agents in 24 states and the District of Columbia, primarily in the eastern half of the United States. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

