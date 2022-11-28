United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) vs. BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Financial Review

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) and BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares United Fire Group and BlackRock TCP Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Fire Group 5.41% 8.22% 2.26% BlackRock TCP Capital 40.91% 10.14% 4.46%

Dividends

United Fire Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. BlackRock TCP Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. United Fire Group pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BlackRock TCP Capital pays out 97.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. United Fire Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BlackRock TCP Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

United Fire Group has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United Fire Group and BlackRock TCP Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Fire Group $1.07 billion 0.70 $80.59 million $2.07 14.37 BlackRock TCP Capital $165.11 million 4.74 $133.79 million $1.23 11.01

BlackRock TCP Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Fire Group. BlackRock TCP Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Fire Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for United Fire Group and BlackRock TCP Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Fire Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 BlackRock TCP Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50

United Fire Group currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.20%. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential downside of 2.14%. Given United Fire Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe United Fire Group is more favorable than BlackRock TCP Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.3% of United Fire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of United Fire Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BlackRock TCP Capital beats United Fire Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and fidelity and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals. It seeks to invest in the United States. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million including complex situations. It prefers to make equity investments in companies for an ownership stake.

