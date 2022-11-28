Financial Comparison: InfuSystem (INFU) & Its Peers

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) is one of 224 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare InfuSystem to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

InfuSystem has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InfuSystem’s competitors have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.5% of InfuSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of InfuSystem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InfuSystem $102.38 million $1.42 million 799.80 InfuSystem Competitors $1.07 billion $77.92 million 8.52

This table compares InfuSystem and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

InfuSystem’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than InfuSystem. InfuSystem is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for InfuSystem and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InfuSystem 0 0 0 0 N/A InfuSystem Competitors 805 3307 7509 171 2.60

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 27.04%. Given InfuSystem’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InfuSystem has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares InfuSystem and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfuSystem 0.28% 0.63% 0.30% InfuSystem Competitors -1,373.83% -131.01% -26.24%

Summary

InfuSystem beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps, and other durable medical equipment; sells treatment-related consumables; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings comprising home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers, hospital market, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

