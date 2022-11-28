Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) & Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Critical Survey

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) and Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Endeavor Group and Super League Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavor Group 0 0 9 0 3.00 Super League Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00

Endeavor Group presently has a consensus target price of 30.70, suggesting a potential upside of 43.79%. Super League Gaming has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 549.27%. Given Super League Gaming’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Super League Gaming is more favorable than Endeavor Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavor Group 5.73% 14.26% 3.40% Super League Gaming -417.35% -49.81% -44.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Endeavor Group and Super League Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

34.9% of Endeavor Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Super League Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.7% of Endeavor Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Super League Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Endeavor Group and Super League Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavor Group $5.08 billion 2.95 -$328.31 million 1.14 18.73 Super League Gaming $11.67 million 2.47 -$20.75 million ($2.05) -0.38

Super League Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endeavor Group. Super League Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endeavor Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Endeavor Group has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super League Gaming has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Endeavor Group beats Super League Gaming on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events. The Events, Experiences & Rights segment provides services to a portfolio of live events, including sporting events, fashion, art fairs and music, culinary, and lifestyle festivals. This segment also owns and operates the IMG Academy, an academic and sports training institution; and produces and distributes sports video programming. The Representation segment offers services to a diverse group of talent across entertainment, sports, and fashion, such as actors, directors, writers, athletes, models, musicians, and other artists in various mediums comprising film, television, art, books, and live events. This segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation, and experiential services to corporate and other clients; intellectual property licensing services to a portfolio of entertainment, sports, and consumer product brands; and content development, production, financing, sales, and advisory services for television properties, documentaries, feature films, and podcasts. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc. in June 2015. Super League Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

