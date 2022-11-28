Head-To-Head Comparison: System1 (NYSE:SST) versus Model N (NYSE:MODN)

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) and Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

System1 has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Model N has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get System1 alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares System1 and Model N’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio System1 N/A N/A $21.03 million N/A N/A Model N $219.16 million 6.60 -$28.64 million ($0.78) -49.63

Profitability

System1 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Model N.

This table compares System1 and Model N’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets System1 N/A -24.79% -11.06% Model N -13.06% -7.17% -2.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for System1 and Model N, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score System1 1 1 2 0 2.25 Model N 0 0 3 0 3.00

System1 presently has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 65.66%. Model N has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.79%. Given System1’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe System1 is more favorable than Model N.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.8% of System1 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Model N shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of System1 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Model N shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Model N beats System1 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About System1

(Get Rating)

System1, Inc. develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc. provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs. It also provides Deal Management, which increases deal conversion and pricing consistency; Deal Intelligence that controls price concessions and determines ideal prices; Channel Management, which provides manufacturers a view of inventory, as well as evaluate price protection and stock rotation, and matching available inventory to quotes; Market Development Fund Management that allows companies to streamline their MDF process and reduce revenue leakage; Rebates Management, which centralizes control of rebate programs; and Channel Data Management that automates the process of collection, cleansing, validation, and standardization of channel partner data, such as POS, inventory, and claims. In addition, the company offers implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.