Head-To-Head Comparison: The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) versus Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) and Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

The GEO Group has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lennar has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The GEO Group and Lennar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The GEO Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lennar 1 7 7 0 2.40

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lennar has a consensus target price of $97.43, indicating a potential upside of 12.79%. Given Lennar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lennar is more favorable than The GEO Group.

84.0% of The GEO Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Lennar shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of The GEO Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Lennar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The GEO Group and Lennar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The GEO Group $2.26 billion 0.58 $77.42 million $0.48 21.92 Lennar $27.13 billion 0.93 $4.43 billion $15.12 5.71

Lennar has higher revenue and earnings than The GEO Group. Lennar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The GEO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The GEO Group and Lennar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The GEO Group 3.48% 16.83% 4.04% Lennar 14.04% 23.12% 14.81%

Summary

Lennar beats The GEO Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or delivery of support services for 102 facilities totaling approximately 82,000 beds, including idle facilities and projects under development, with a workforce of up to approximately 18,000 employees.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties. It also offers residential mortgage financing, title insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others, as well as originates and sells securitization commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company is involved in the fund investment activity. It primarily serves first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

