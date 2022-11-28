Head-To-Head Survey: Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) and Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY)

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) and Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pigeon and Hang Lung Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pigeon alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pigeon 8.52% 10.21% 8.00% Hang Lung Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Pigeon pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Hang Lung Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Pigeon pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pigeon 2 0 0 0 1.00 Hang Lung Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pigeon and Hang Lung Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pigeon and Hang Lung Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pigeon $848.45 million 2.11 $79.95 million $0.14 26.32 Hang Lung Group $1.40 billion 4.68 $333.20 million N/A N/A

Hang Lung Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pigeon.

Summary

Hang Lung Group beats Pigeon on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pigeon

(Get Rating)

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and elder care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. It offers breastfeeding, weaning, skincare, women's care, and large-sized products for babies, as well as other products for babies and mothers. The company also provides child-rearing support, babysitter dispatch, event child-care, and preschool education services; and operates child-minding facilities and daycare centers. In addition, it offers elder care and anti-aging products, and elder care support services; and baby and mother related care products, such as nursing bottles and nipples, toiletries, and skincare products. Pigeon Corporation markets its products under the Pigeon and Lansinoh brands. The company was formerly known as Pigeon Honyuki Honpo Corporation and changed its name to Pigeon Corporation in 1966. Pigeon Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Hang Lung Group

(Get Rating)

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments. The company also develops various properties, including shopping mall, office premises, residential and industrial premises, and carparking bays. Its investment properties portfolio includes Grand Gateway 66, a commercial, office, and residential complex, as well as Plaza 66, a commercial and office complex in Shanghai; Palace 66 and Forum 66 in Shenyang; Parc 66 in Jinan; Center 66 in Wuxi; Riverside 66 in Tianjin; Olympia 66 in Dalian; Spring City 66 in Kunming; Heartland 66 in Wuhan; and Westlake 66 in Hangzhou. In addition, the company offers car park and property management, financial, project management, dry and laundry cleaning, and property agency services, as well as operates and manages apartment. Hang Lung Group Limited was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Pigeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pigeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.